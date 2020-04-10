State, community leaders urge staying home Easter weekend

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — On a weekend traditionally spent with friends and families, state, local and religious officials this year want residents to spend Easter at home.

“Now is not the time to take a chance by gathering with extended family or friends,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday. “Even though you’re following the stay-at-home order and your relatives are too, it’s still too risky to gather in groups for the holiday or any other reason for that matter.”

In the age of Coronavirus, leaders say travel provides an easy way for germs to spread from one household to another.

Greenville Mayor Knox White said Friday he believes residents are following stay-at-home orders well and does not foresee issues with undue travel this weekend.

“We have not had episodes of people just announcing, ‘Hey, we’re going to have a big meeting or congregation of any sort,'” he told reporters during a press conference. “I think people will continue to social distance.”

Easter Sunday 2020 will look different from years past; however, many churches are streaming Sunday’s service via online platforms.

First Baptist Spartanburg’s pastor, Dr. Don Wilton, will share the church’s massive sanctuary only with a few cameramen and technical staff. He said he expects the Easter service to be watched by thousands across the Upstate and — because of the sermon’s widespread distribution — around the country.

“Rather than coming to church, he said, “we are being the church.”

First Baptist Spartanburg’s live service will be available via WSPA this Sunday.