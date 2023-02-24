Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above | Scroll down for live updates

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh gave lengthy and emotional testimony Thursday as he took the stand to defend himself in his double-murder trial. That testimony will continue Friday as state prosecutors cross-examine the disbarred former attorney.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

During portions of his direct examination, Murdaugh could hardly hold himself together. He sobbed as he described his love for “Mags and Pawpaw” as he called them. He also became extremely emotional when describing the gruesome scene on the night of the murders.

Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Murdaugh came clean early in the testimony about being at the kennels around 8:44 p.m. the night of the murders, despite initially telling law enforcement that he was not there. He said it was his voice on the video Paul took and that he lied because he was paranoid.

Prosecution honed in on Murdaugh’s habit of lying, also pointing out that Murdaugh looked his clients in the eyes and stole millions of dollars.

Murdaugh admitted to all of the financial crimes. He said that he wronged a lot of people, including people that he cared about, and he was embarrassed by what he did.

The state went through several of Murdaugh’s financial crimes in detail; each time Murdaugh admitted that he was at fault.

Prosecution is expected to pick up cross-examination of Murdaugh at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

