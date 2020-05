COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State Superintendent Molly Spearman will lead Wednesday’s AcceleratedED meeting at 9:00 a.m.

AccelerateED is the task force looking at how to modify school operations and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AccelerateED task force is comprised of twelve educators and administrators from the K-12 public education system.

The meeting will happen via live streamed video conference at 9:00 a.m.

The meeting will be hosted for live here.