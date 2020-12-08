Stolen park inflatable Christmas decoration recovered; community steps in to help

WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA)–Christmas decorations stolen from the Williamston Fire Department and a city park, have been recovered.

Everywhere you look, decorations from businesses and organizations fill nearly every spot at Mineral Spring Park. The park attracts thousands of people every year.

“They ride through it at night and see all the lights lit up, and we see so many people. And it looks kind of naked over there without our Santa Clause over there,” said Chief Steve Ellison, Williamston Fire Department.

Within the park, people were recently caught on camera, stealing the fire department’s inflatable display Saturday afternoon.

Some nearby residents, have been upset about the theft.

“I think that’s awful. I mean they put it out here out of love for the season and you know it’s an extra thing for them to do beyond their regular duties. Who would take their display. That’s just crazy. I can’t imagine why someone would do that,” said Clarence Boucher, a park visitor.

This isn’t the first time a display has been ruined. Chief Ellison said it was just last year when their previous display was chopped up with a knife.

“Last year, they took a knife to it and kind of chopped it up. We patched it with some duct tape and zip ties. It would hold air but just barely. It looked like it had flat tires on it.

That’s why they ordered a new one, which came last week. However, the replacement was stolen on Saturday. It was an inflatable which pictured Santa riding a fire engine.

“It cost $129, plus freight, plus tax, about $140.00. Which is not whole lot of money, but still it was a whole lot of money for us to raise this money,” Chief Ellison said. “Normally, we raise money for the things that we put in the park,” he added. “Somebody wanted the blow-up Santa worse than we did.”

Williamston Police Chief Tony Taylor, said on Monday afternoon, park cameras led them to a car in Greenville County. Now multiple people, could be facing petty larceny charges.

“We received a tip today from a concerned citizen received a tip. We followed up on that tip which led us to Greenville County, and working in conjunction with Greenville County, we did locate the item that was taken from our park,” Chief Taylor said. “Currently they’re being investigated. We have to see a judge, and then we’re looking at possibly two people that will be charged with the petty larceny,” Chief Taylor said. “It was something that was not very well thought of…a theft is a theft. And here at our department, we do our due diligence whether it’s $10,000 or $100, we will do our due diligence to track down any violator that takes anything from our community,” Chief Taylor explained.

And after many took their anger to social media, someone donated a new display that will come later this week.

“We have one fellow that has ordered one for us, and it will be here sometime this week. It will be replaced and as soon as it gets here, we’ll take it over and put it back in the gazebo next to the spring,” Chief Ellison said.

Chief Taylor said right now, the department is still obtaining warrants for those involved. The stolen inflatable will be returned to the fire department, as soon as possible.