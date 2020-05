SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Fast moving storms across the Upstate have resulted in several counties being under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Friday afternoon.

Currently Abbeville, Cherokee, Greenwood, Laurens, Spartanburg and Union Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Duke Energy is reporting roughly 15,000 in Greenville County are without power.

