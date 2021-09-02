Student found with firearm in backpack at Spartanburg elem. school, police investigate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police said a student at a Spartanburg County elementary school was found with a firearm in their backpack Thursday afternoon.

The school resource officer at Woodland Heights Elementary School was notified at 2:30 p.m. that a student was in possession of a weapon.

Police said another student noticed the weapon and notified an employee about the possibility of a weapon being in the student’s backpack.

According to the police department, the administrators questioned the child and notified the Student Resource Officer.

The SRO retrieved the handgun without incident.

The police department is working alongside the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office to determine the appropriate charges for this case.

The student will not be allowed to return to Woodland Heights Elementary School or any Spartanburg School District Six properties.

This investigation is ongoing and due to the age of the parties involved; no names will be released.