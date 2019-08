SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Studies find more Americans are using Digital Assistants, like “Siri” or Amazon’s “Alexa.”

The number of digital assistants used world-wide in 2018 was 2.5 billion, and that number could rise to 8 billion by 2023. That’s according to Juniper Research.

A recent study by Clutch also found 48% of participants in the U.S. owned digital assistants, with 33% planning to buy one within the next 3 years.