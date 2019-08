SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– The U.N. estimates 1/3 of world’s food is wasted and a new study shows Americans may be contributing more than they realize.

Researchers at Ohio State University found participants expected to east most of the food in their fridge, but only at about half.

To cut down on food waste, researchers suggest checking your fridge before you shop so you don’t double up on items. You can also rotate your leftovers to the front of the refrigerator, so you don’t forget about them.