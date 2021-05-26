Summer camp opportunities around the Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Many parents will be looking for summer camp opportunities for their children as schools left out soon. Check out our list of available summer camps below!
GREENVILLE:
The Children’s Museum of the Upstate – Greenville:
PRESCHOOL AGE CAMP
Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM or 1PM-4PM
$150 (members) and $175 (non-members)
ELEMENTARY AGE CAMPS
Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM or 1PM-4PM
$150 (members) and $175 (non-members)
Full Day: 9AM-4PM (Includes Lunch Bunch)
$300 (members) and $350 (non-members)
Lunch Bunch Hour Add-On: 12PM-1PM
$30/Camper for half day campers only (only at TCMU-Greenville)
YMCA of Greenville Summer Day Camp:
Full list of options can be found here: https://www.ymcagreenville.org/programs/youth-family/summer-day-camp
YMCA Camp Greenville:
More info: https://www.campgreenville.org/summercamp
Trail Blazer Survival School Summer Camp – Simpsonville
From backpacking to hiking to fishing, this camp offers an outdoors experience for the kiddos.
More: https://www.trailblazersurvival.com/summer-camps/
Roper Mountain Science Center
Full list here: https://ropermountain.org/main.asp?titleid=summercamps
SPARTANBURG:
The Children’s Museum of the Upstate – Spartanburg:
PRESCHOOL AGE CAMP
Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM
$150 (members) and $175 (non-members)
Inman Theatre Drama Camp:
Three 7-day camps in June 2021, producing Alice in Wonderland. For ages 7-13.
Two 7-day camps, June-July 2021, producing Magic in the Music. For ages 9-18.
Three 7-day camps in July 2021, producing Practically Peter Pan. For ages 7-13.
Two 7-day camps in August 2021, producing Kidz on Broadway 4. For ages 9-18.
Camp Love-a-Pet – Spartanburg Humane Society
Half-day camp for children who love animals. The program is held at the Spartanburg Humane Society.
Week-long sessions for grades 5-7 and grades 8-10. Two-hour mini camps for children entering grades 3-4.
YMCA Summer Camp – Spartanburg:
Check out their options by visiting the Y’s website: https://www.spartanburgymca.org/summer-camp-best-summer-ever/
USC Upstate:
The University of South Carolina Upstate offers a variety of summer academic and athletic camps for middle school, and high school students. Check out the full list here: https://www.uscupstate.edu/about-the-university/community/youth/summer-camps/
ANDERSON:
Anderson Arts Center:
Ages 4 – 12: Half Day Camps at the Anderson Arts Center
Ages 6 – 12: Full Day Camps at the Anderson Arts Center
Ages 13 – 18: C. R. E. A. T. E. Workshop
Rates
Half Day Camp Fees: $110 members / $130 non-members
Full Day Camp Fees: $160 members / $180 non-members
C.R.E.A.T.E Workshop Fees: $150 members / $170 non-members
Times
Half day camps at the Arts Warehouse: 8:00 am – 12:00 noon
Full day camps at the Arts Warehouse: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
C.R.E.A.T.E Workshop: 12:15 pm – 5:30 pm
More information and registration forms can be found here: https://andersonarts.org/arts-school/summer-art-camp/
Market Theatre – Anderson:
Frozen Musical Camp
Ages 7-12
July 12-16, 26-30, OR August 9-13
Daily 9am-3pm
Acting/Improv Teen Camp
Ages 13-18
June 28-July 2
Daily 9am-3pm
Design Camp
July 19-23
Ages 7-12
9am-12pm
-OR-
Ages 13-18
1pm-4pm
Musical Theatre Intensive
Age 12-18 & College
August 2-6
9am-12pm
-OR-
1pm-4pm
More info: https://markettheatre.org/camp
CLEMSON:
Clemson University offers a variety of camps and programs for children and teenagers:
Check them out here: https://www.clemson.edu/summer/camps/