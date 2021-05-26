Summer camp opportunities around the Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Many parents will be looking for summer camp opportunities for their children as schools left out soon. Check out our list of available summer camps below!

GREENVILLE:

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate – Greenville:

PRESCHOOL AGE CAMP Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM or 1PM-4PM $150 (members) and $175 (non-members)

ELEMENTARY AGE CAMPS Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM or 1PM-4PM $150 (members) and $175 (non-members)

Full Day: 9AM-4PM (Includes Lunch Bunch) $300 (members) and $350 (non-members)

Lunch Bunch Hour Add-On: 12PM-1PM $30/Camper for half day campers only (only at TCMU-Greenville)



YMCA of Greenville Summer Day Camp:



Full list of options can be found here: https://www.ymcagreenville.org/programs/youth-family/summer-day-camp



YMCA Camp Greenville:



More info: https://www.campgreenville.org/summercamp



Trail Blazer Survival School Summer Camp – Simpsonville

From backpacking to hiking to fishing, this camp offers an outdoors experience for the kiddos.

More: https://www.trailblazersurvival.com/summer-camps/



Roper Mountain Science Center

Full list here: https://ropermountain.org/main.asp?titleid=summercamps



SPARTANBURG:

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate – Spartanburg:

PRESCHOOL AGE CAMP

Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM

$150 (members) and $175 (non-members)



Inman Theatre Drama Camp:

Three 7-day camps in June 2021, producing Alice in Wonderland. For ages 7-13.

Two 7-day camps, June-July 2021, producing Magic in the Music. For ages 9-18.

Three 7-day camps in July 2021, producing Practically Peter Pan. For ages 7-13.

Two 7-day camps in August 2021, producing Kidz on Broadway 4. For ages 9-18.



Camp Love-a-Pet – Spartanburg Humane Society

Half-day camp for children who love animals. The program is held at the Spartanburg Humane Society.



Week-long sessions for grades 5-7 and grades 8-10. Two-hour mini camps for children entering grades 3-4.



YMCA Summer Camp – Spartanburg:



Check out their options by visiting the Y’s website: https://www.spartanburgymca.org/summer-camp-best-summer-ever/



USC Upstate:

The University of South Carolina Upstate offers a variety of summer academic and athletic camps for middle school, and high school students. Check out the full list here: https://www.uscupstate.edu/about-the-university/community/youth/summer-camps/



ANDERSON:



Anderson Arts Center:

Ages 4 – 12: Half Day Camps at the Anderson Arts Center

Ages 6 – 12: Full Day Camps at the Anderson Arts Center

Ages 13 – 18: C. R. E. A. T. E. Workshop



Rates

Half Day Camp Fees: $110 members / $130 non-members

Full Day Camp Fees: $160 members / $180 non-members

C.R.E.A.T.E Workshop Fees: $150 members / $170 non-members



Times

Half day camps at the Arts Warehouse: 8:00 am – 12:00 noon

Full day camps at the Arts Warehouse: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

C.R.E.A.T.E Workshop: 12:15 pm – 5:30 pm



More information and registration forms can be found here: https://andersonarts.org/arts-school/summer-art-camp/



Market Theatre – Anderson:

Frozen Musical Camp

Ages 7-12

July 12-16, 26-30, OR August 9-13

Daily 9am-3pm



Acting/Improv Teen Camp

Ages 13-18

June 28-July 2

Daily 9am-3pm



Design Camp

July 19-23

Ages 7-12

9am-12pm

-OR-

Ages 13-18

1pm-4pm



Musical Theatre Intensive

Age 12-18 & College

August 2-6

9am-12pm

-OR-

1pm-4pm



More info: https://markettheatre.org/camp



CLEMSON:

Clemson University offers a variety of camps and programs for children and teenagers:



Check them out here: https://www.clemson.edu/summer/camps/