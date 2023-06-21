(WSPA) – During the summer, we average about 14 hours of daylight. That’s a lot of potential damage to your eyes.

It’s easy to wear your sunglasses, but different sunglasses can provide different protection.

Dr. Louis Martin said you need to look for the UV protection that the sunglasses provide.

“Any pair of sunglasses that you purchase is going to have UV protection which is the most important aspect of sunglasses.”

Sunglasses are actually approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which means they are regulated and considered medical devices.

The FDA said more than 300 million sunglasses are distributed annually in this country.

So while sunglasses will offer adequate UV protection, you may have to check to see if they are polarized or not.

“The biggest thing is polarization. Polarization affects a lot with glare and reflections. So, whether you’re on the water, it blocks a lot of glare from the water.”

It’s also important to start protecting your eyes at an early age.

“The impact of UV protection is lifelong. So, it’s a cumulative effect. So, it’s really beneficial for even the kids, I think oftentimes just aren’t as bothered by the light. You know protecting your kid’s eye’s is critical as well.”

Another factor in picking out the right sunglasses is the color of the lenses.

“A grey lens provides more natural colorization, whereas an amber tint helps a lot more with contrast.”



Dr. Martin also said there are foods that can help your eyes.

“What’s actually most helpful for our eyes are green leafy vegetables. There’re antioxidants that are lutein and zeaxanthin are two of the big ones that a lot of the supplements that people will take sometimes.”

That includes things like kale, broccoli or spinach. Even carrots can help too.

If you are experiencing blurry vision, or even irritated eyes for an extended time, it may be time to see your eye doctor.

The FDA said there are hundreds of manufacturers, importers and distributors of sunglasses who are responsible for assuring that the regulatory requirements are being met.

If you feel there are some that do not, reach out to the FDA by calling 1(888) 463-6332.