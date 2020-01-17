Suspect arrested in fatal Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have arrested a suspect in Thursday’s fatal shooting on Farmer Street.
Officers responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. where they found 17-year-old Christopher Dillion Patterson shot to death.
Police now say a second victim was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old suspect, Christian James Elijah Kemp, was arrested in connection with Patterson’s death and is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and assault and battery 2nd degree.
The incident occurred at Patterson’s home, the coroner said.
The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson Police Department and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner.