Suspect arrested in fatal Anderson shooting

Top Stories

by: WSPA, Suspect arrested in fatal Anderson shooting

Posted: / Updated:

Police are investigating a shooting on Farmer Street in Anderson.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have arrested a suspect in Thursday’s fatal shooting on Farmer Street.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. where they found 17-year-old Christopher Dillion Patterson shot to death.

Police now say a second victim was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old suspect, Christian James Elijah Kemp, was arrested in connection with Patterson’s death and is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and assault and battery 2nd degree.

The incident occurred at Patterson’s home, the coroner said.

  • Police are investigating a shooting on Farmer Street in Anderson.
  • Police are investigating a shooting on Farmer Street in Anderson.
  • Police are investigating a shooting on Farmer Street in Anderson.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson Police Department and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store