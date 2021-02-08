Suspect charged following car chase in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A suspect wanted in multiple jurisdictions was arrested Saturday following a car chase that ended in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Jessie Huckabee led a chase in a stolen vehicle before hitting stop sticks at Burnt Mill Creek Road that disabled the vehicle on Hwy 221. He was then taken into custody.

Deputies said Huckabee was wanted on multiple offenses, including resisting arrest with a deadly weapon for allegedly attempting to run over three deputies with a car during an incident on February 3.

Huckabee is charged with grand larceny, malicious injury to property, two counts of driving under suspension, two counts of failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon and financial transaction card fraud.