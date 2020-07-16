Suspect charged in 2019 Asheville assault

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police confirmed Thursday a 32-year-old Asheville man was charged in connection to a violent 2019 assault.

According to investigators, the assault happened near the intersection of Craven Street and Riverside Drive last November. The 29-year-old female victim was found suffering from multiple cuts, bruises and hypothermia.

The victim told investigators she was walking alone when she was violently assaulted by a man with a blunt object. After the attack she said she was thrown into the French Board River by the suspect.

Physical evidence, as well as canvasses and interviews, led to police identifying Justin Porter as the suspect.

Porter has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $126,000 secured bond.