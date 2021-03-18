Suspect charged in shooting of 17-year-old in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police confirmed a suspect was arrested and charged following the shooting of a 17-year-old on March 14.

Police said the shooting happened in the Ingles parking lot on Long Shoals Road. Witnesses told officers the teen and another passenger were sitting in their vehicle when another car pulled up beside of them. Someone in the car that pulled up shot into the teen’s car multiple times, hitting the teen in arm and lower leg, police said.

Lazarus Reheem Quinn was arrested in connection with the shooting Thursday and was charged with the following: Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge firearm into occupied vehicle inflicting serious bodily injury, discharge firearm into occupied vehicle, possession with the intent to sell a schedule VI substance, felony possession of a schedule VI substance, carrying a concealed gun, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Quinn is being held on $140,000 secure bond.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital. Their injuries were non-life threatening.