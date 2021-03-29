Suspect charged in Spartanburg homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 21-year-old suspect is charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Spartanburg Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at a home on Williams St. around 10:20 p.m. on reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim stabbed multiple times and two witnesses on scene identified both the victim and suspect to deputies.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Deputies said the suspect, Matthew Ryan Shope, later showed up at the same hospital with a cut on his hand and a bloody knife on his person.

After receiving medical treatment, Shope was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview where he was reportedly uncooperative. Shope was later taken to the detention center and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of violent crime.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate at this time.