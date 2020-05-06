Suspect in 2019 Asheville stabbing arrested in New York

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Lamar Kelly (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police announced a suspect in an October 2019 Asheville stabbing was arrested in New York Wednesday morning.

According to Police, 33-year-old Lamar Kelly was taken into custody in New York and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Kelly is accused of stabbing a man outside an Asheville convenience store on October 20, 2019.

Asheville Police Department said Kelly was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. at the One Stop convenience store at 495 Haywood Road.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories