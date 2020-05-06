Suspect in 2019 Asheville stabbing arrested in New York

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police announced a suspect in an October 2019 Asheville stabbing was arrested in New York Wednesday morning.

According to Police, 33-year-old Lamar Kelly was taken into custody in New York and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Kelly is accused of stabbing a man outside an Asheville convenience store on October 20, 2019.

Asheville Police Department said Kelly was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. at the One Stop convenience store at 495 Haywood Road.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.