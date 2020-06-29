Suspect in Oconee County car chase faces additional charge

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An additional charge was filed against the 25-year-old suspect in last week’s car chase that left a deputy injured.

The suspect, Brandon Lee Ashley Potter, was newly charged with receiving stolen goods after an investigation determined the tag on the vehicle Potter was driving in the pursuit matched the plate number of a tag stolen off a Jeep Cherokee.

Potter was already charged with multiple offenses in connection with the chase and is being held on $71,527.50 bond at the Oconee County Detention Center.

