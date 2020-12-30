Suspect in shooting at Simpsonville Palmetto Inn arrested

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police confirm a suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting at the Palmetto Inn.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on December 27 at the inn located on N. Industrial Drive.

Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where they were said to be in stable condition.

According to Captain Manley with Simpsonville PD, suspect Jerrico Mercedes Bailey was arrested Tuesday in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Bailey was wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Police said Bailey was found in possession of a weapon at the time of his arrest.

Greenville DEU and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in locating Bailey.