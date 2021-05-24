Suspect injured in deputy-involved shooting on Circle Rd. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was shot in a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to an address on Circle Rd. in Easley in regards to a welfare check, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. During the incident, an adult male barricaded himself and then charged deputies while armed with a gun, deputies said.

At least one deputy discharged their firearm, striking the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

SLED is investigating.