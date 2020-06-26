Suspect involved in car chase that left Oconee County deputy injured identified

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies identified the 25-year-old suspect who they said was involved in Thursday’s car chase that left a deputy injured.

Authorities said Brandon Lee Ashley Potter will be charged with multiple offenses in connection with the chase and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 1:52 a.m.

The charges against Potter will be detailed later Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The condition of the deputy injured in the crash has not been released due to privacy concerns.