Suspect killed in McDowell County deputy-involved shooting

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A suspect was killed following a deputy-involved shooting in McDowell County early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a traffic stop in the Nebo community resulted in gunshots exchanged between a deputy and two people in the vehicle. One of the occupants was killed in the exchange and the second person was taken into custody.

The suspect killed has yet to be identified.

The deputy was also treated for injuries, but has been released from a local hospital.

“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased, and we are very blessed that our deputy was not more seriously injured during this deadly encounter,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.

