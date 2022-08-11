Correction: A prior edition of this post listed the incorrect location of the FBI facility. The facility is in Kenwood. This error has been corrected.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is engaged in a police situation in Clinton County after they attempted to break into the FBI building in Kenwood.

The Cincinnati Division of the FBI said an armed suspect attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility. An alarm was activated, and armed FBI agents responded. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect then drove on I-71, leading officers from the Ohio State Patrol north before stopping by I-71 and State Route 73.

At this time, the suspect is engaged in what the FBI called a ‘critical incident’ near Wilmington. Officers from the FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

I-71 has been shut down in both directions from State Route. 73 to State Route 68, our partners at WLWT report. State Route 73 is also closed between Mitchell Road and State Route 480.

All the buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads are currently under lockdown and residents are asked to stay inside their homes.

