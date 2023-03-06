A suspicious package was left outside the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A major road through Spartanburg was closed Monday afternoon while police investigated a suspicious package.

At 12:45 p.m. the Spartanburg Police Department, Spartanburg Fire Department, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to the Spartanburg Army Reserve Center, 1400 W. O. Ezell Blvd.

Near the entrance to the center officers located a black five-gallon bucket with wires protruding from it and sealed with duct tape.

The Spartanburg County Bomb Squad was called to x-ray the bucket, then blow it up.

After fully examining the bucket it was determined that it held an audio speaker and alarm. The bucket is believed to be used to amplify sound from the speaker. There were no harmful materials inside the bucket.

A portion of W. O. Ezell Blvd was closed from Powell Mills to Camelot drive for over an hour while the package was investigated, detonated and removed from the reserve center.

The road was reopened around 2:45 p.m.