Teacher saves his own life with training taught by Anderson District One

POWDERSVILLE, SC (WSPA) – In light of recent shootings, you never know when you may need life saving skills. One Upstate school district made sure to train their employees for any situation last year, but they never thought they would be put into action.

A Powdersville High School Spanish teacher by trade Clayton Porter was spending his days off on a project until the unthinkable happened.

“I wasn’t thinking I’d have to use it anytime soon, it was a shock when this happened,” Porter said.

Porter was working to build a step in his garage when he cut through the wood, but the saw kept going cutting into his left thigh.

“At first I just didn’t want to die, I was doing everything to stay alert,” Porter said.

Home alone with no answer to his cry for help, he knew just what to do. Just 10 months ago, every employee of Anderson District One was trained on trauma care and active shooters plus they received a survival kit following the training.

“Bleeding is one of those things that can cause death very quickly in somebody so we felt it was really important to train everyone in our district all the employees with those stop the bleed kits,” said Superintendent Robbie Binnicker.

Ironically Porter purchased an extra kit for his home just weeks before the accident so that life saving tool was just feet from where he laid.

“I believe that training that kit saved my life and without that I would not be here,” Porter said.

Porter said he’s expected to make a full recovery except for some minor nerve damage.