Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg endorses Joe Biden

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during a high-level event on climate emergency hosted by the Chilean presidency during the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid in December 2019. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Despite proclaiming she doesn’t engage in party politics, Greta Thunberg has declared her support for Joe Biden in an election she says is “above and beyond party politics.”

The 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist won Time’s Person of the Year in 2019. In her young life, she has already addressed heads of state at the U.N., met with the pope, sparred with President Donald Trump, and inspired the largest climate demonstration in human history.

Now, she’s showing her support for Democratic presidential candidate Biden.

“From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates,” she tweeted. “But, I mean…you know…damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden

In 2019, Trump called Thunberg’s Time Person of the Year award “ridiculous.”

“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

