PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County Virtual Academy said a rising junior at Easley High School died after a crash Wednesday.

β€œWe are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Superintendent Dr. Danny Merck. β€œOur thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends at this time.”

Counselors will be available at Easley High School throughout the afternoon of Wednesday, June 9 and on Thursday, June 10 to support students and staff.