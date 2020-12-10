Temporary moratorium on townhomes and duplex construction set for Pendleton

PENDELTON, SC (WSPA)–Townhouses and duplex construction will soon come to a temporary halt in Pendleton. We’re told this action comes after a recent increase in applications for developments.

“We’re having a tremendous amount of development happening right now on this side of town, probably more development than we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Steve Miller, Administrator for the Town of Pendleton. “And as this development happened, we’ve been noticing that developers have been coming back in, requesting to change from one style of development, to a townhome development or to include townhomes in their development,” Miller said.

A moratorium on those buildings will begin on April 1st, and will last for six months.

“We have several developments going on right now, that have townhomes as a part of a development. And while we’re okay with having townhomes, we don’t feel like the predominant build type in this town, needs to be townhomes. The community has given us feedback on one development in particular, and the style of the house down in there, and it’s really not something that we feel is sustainable for the long run,” Miller said.

Town officials said the moratorium is in place for public safety, and to make sure developments align with the town’s future goals. As they pump their breaks on these types of homes, they will review ordinances, regulation codes, and practices.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. You know by being safe, they’re pretty much making sure that they’re building is also good construction,” said Tony, a resident.

“We had issues where we had two structures that were built really really close together and one caught on fire, and it burned the other one down. Those are very valid public safety concerns,” Miller said.

This includes making sure there’s enough open space in developments, along with adequate off-street parking, and places for kids to run and play safely.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, as far as the town is concerned to protect them and to protect our community,” Miller said.

And while they welcome the development of townhomes and duplexes, they want to ensure developers do it the right way and for the best interest of residents.

“There’s a predominate build of single-family detached dwellings in here, and while density is important, the character of the town is also important. So your townhome community, should fit in with the character of our existing town,” Miller said. “We have 1,000 residential lots permitted right now. Right around 1,000 right now, and we’ve had a request where the majority of that was single family homes, and maybe 250 were townhomes. We’ve seen developers wanting to push that number from 250 to basically 50/50.

“I would say it’s the smartest thing to do, just to make sure they are building the right way, and you know make sure they are in compliance with safety requirements,” a resident added.

In January, the town expects the planning commission to adopt a resolution to forward to town council, supporting the moratorium. Council will then review the ordinance and practices and make revisions.