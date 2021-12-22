Texas A&M backs out of TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to COVID-19, injuries

WSPA 7News
by: Joshua Kuhn
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 06: The student section is seen during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on November 06, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
(WSPA) – Texas A&M will not be participating in the December 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.
The school announced they are backing out of the game due to a combination of COVID-19 issues as well as season-ending injuries.
Due to a combination of COVID-19 issues within the program, as well as season-ending injuries, the Texas A&M football roster is not in a position to safely participate in the upcoming Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 22, 2021
