Texas A&M backs out of TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to COVID-19, injuries

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 06: The student section is seen during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on November 06, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – Texas A&M will not be participating in the December 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

The school announced they are backing out of the game due to a combination of COVID-19 issues as well as season-ending injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store