Texas A&M backs out of TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to COVID-19, injuries

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 06: The student section is seen during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on November 06, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – Texas A&M will not be participating in the December 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

The school announced they are backing out of the game due to a combination of COVID-19 issues as well as season-ending injuries.