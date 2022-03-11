CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The western areas of the Carolinas will be in the deep freeze this weekend, and many farmers are worried.

“People don’t realize one or two degrees is enough to go from having 80% of a crop to having less than 20%. Just one or two degrees can make that much of a difference,” Andy Rollins said.

Once the temperature drops below 26 degrees, the damage begins. With forecasted temperatures in the low to mid 20s on Saturday night, widespread damage is likely. That means peaches, strawberries and blueberries are all in danger.

Keeping plants covered with the windy conditions will be a challenge, but Andy Rollins, with the Clemson Agriculture Extension Office, said there’s one key action growers can take that will help.

“Keep the grass mowed as tightly as you can because we can get some of that radiant heat from the sun that is trapped in the ground to come up,” Rollins said.

As that heat comes up, the goal Saturday night for Geary and Adrian Jolley is to trap it and protect their peach trees. They were the first in the area to fight the cold weather with a fan.

“The idea behind it is: As that heat is going up into the air, the machine is actually able to stir up and hopefully keep some of that warm air down,” Andy Rollins said.

At 35 feet, the fan towers over the trees. Once the wind is 5 miles per hour or less, the blades turn and the base rotates to cover a larger area. The Jolleys are hoping it will be enough to help keep their crops safe.

Besides constant monitoring and prayer, farmers across the Upstate will be hoping to weather this quick but severe cold snap so the outcome is more peachy than the pits.