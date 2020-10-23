Thousands attend Greenville Co. Sgt. Conley Jumper’s funeral

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – More than a thousand people from across the Carolinas honored the life of Sgt. Conley Jumper Friday morning.

Sgt. Jumper died Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop along Interstate-85.

Several speakers during the funeral service warmly described him as a gentle giant with a big heart.

Greenville Co. Sheriff Hobart Lewis called Sgt. Jumper the “epitome of a public servant.”

“What made him unique was his cheerful attitude that could rub off on anyone around him,” Sheriff Lewis said.

U.S. Postal Inspector Mike Nicholson said Jumper went out of his way to help fellow deputies with back-up, doing the same for civilian strangers.

“Just in the last couple of days, it was relayed to me that Jumper helped someone change a tire.”

Nicholson said Jumper was instrumental in thousands of federal drug trafficking investigations throughout his 28-year-long career at the Greenville County Sheriff’s office.

“His name appears more than any other in the Upstate,” he said.

Jumper was awarded the prestigious Russ Sorrow award in 2018, given to officers who “show a high level of professionalism and commitment.”

Greenville Co. School Superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster shared how Sgt. Jumper used his sense of humor to connect with students as he served on school safety panels.

“Jumper did so many things that are not typically the responsibility of law enforcement,” he said.

Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and Deputy Bennie Durham fought back tears as he spoke during the service, calling all law enforcement officers to model themselves after Sgt. Jumper.

“He was a man we could all look to to know this job meant something. Jumper said, ‘I’m building the most important job.”

Sgt. Jumper grew up in Spartanburg and graduated from Broome High School.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, parents and sister.

As the funeral service concluded, Governor McMaster presented American flags to the family that were flown over the SC State House in Jumper’s honor.