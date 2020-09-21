Three Pelzer churches vandalized in a week; 10 churches victimized in Anderson Co. since July

PELZER, SC (WSPA)–A spree of Anderson County churches have been victimized by vandals within the last week.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said, since July there have been 10 incidents at churches, and within the last week, three of them happened in Pelzer.

People in Pelzer said their City is typically quiet with little to no disturbances.

“It’s getting a lot worst now,” said Kathy Griffith, Pelzer resident.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, recently vandals have disturbed the peace, and it’s happening at the most sacred places.

“It’s sad that somebody feels like they have to vandalize a church. A church of all places. You wouldn’t think that would vandalize,” said Pat Cox, Anderson County Resident.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from Abundant Life Ministries on Sunday, stating their church was defaced by an unknown suspect who busted out five windows.

“Years past that was taboo. You didn’t do things like that. You know that was sacred place. You didn’t damage it or mess with it,” Griffith said.

Investigators said on Friday they received a call from First Baptist Church, who said their property was also mutilated and defaced. Detectives also said Alive Wesleyan Church was also victimized. All of these churches are off of the same road.

“Why take from somebody else? Somebody worked hard and gave them money every Sunday morning thinking it was going to go for the betterment of the church and just have somebody come in and just take and vandalize something you spent money putting up. It’s a shame,” Cox said.

Detectives believe these three cases may have possibly started on last Wednesday.

Since July 1st, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said there have been 10 incidents of malicious injuries to churches all over the county.

Now people want it all to end and has this message to all vandals.

“Reach down in your soul and think about it because it’s definitely wrong and in the end, you’ll pay for it,” Griffith added.

Right now, we are working to find out if there are any connections between any of the cases. We’ve asked the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office if the cases all tie together, and we’re waiting on a response back.

As for three of the recent cases in Pelzer, incident reports show there were no witnesses or video footage for two of the cases.

We are also working to find out how many cases are still under investigation since July.