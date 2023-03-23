SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Time Bicycles wants to build their bicycles, they want to build them where they like. And they like Spartanburg.

The company, a leading carbon fiber bicycle manufacturer, announced on Thursday plans to invest $6.5 million to create nation’s largest carbon fiber bicycle factory in Spartanburg.

Situated on 30 acres of land on the Saluda Grade Trail, the company plans to renovate an existing 140,000-square-foot factory at 19810 Asheville Highway in Landrum.

Once operational the company estimates the plant will bring 105 new jobs to the Upstate.

Time Bicycles aims to extend the capabilities of its European factory and produce carbon fiber bicycles and components using the company’s exclusive resin transfer molding technology in conjunction with Clemson University, KraussMaffei and the SC Competes SC Fraunhofer USA Alliance initiative.

Renovations are expected to begin in April, and operations are expected to be begin in the fourth quarter. Individuals interested in joining the TIME Bicycles team should visit readySC.

“After two years of planning, we are thrilled to announce Spartanburg County as the TIME USA factory location,” said Time Bicycles CEO Tony Karklins. “The infrastructure that exists within this region for advanced manufacturing is unrivaled. Through our collaboration with Clemson University, KraussMaffei and The SC Fraunhofer USA Alliance, we look to produce the most advanced carbon fiber bicycles in the world, with technologies and partnerships in place to rival production out of Asia.”

Founded in France in 1987, Time Bicycles is one of Europe’s most significant cycling brands, pioneering carbon fiber technology in professional cycling. A subsidiary of Cardinal Cycling Group, Time Bicycles manufactures bicycles that have won Olympic gold, multiple world championships, the Paris-Roubaix and numerous stages of the Tour de France.