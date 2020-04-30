Tire Giant donates thousands of surgical masks to Upstate hospital

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Thousands of surgical masks are in the hands of AnMed Health staff, after Michelin North America made a special delivery Thursday afternoon.

AnMed Health leaders said the donation of 25,000 FDA approved masks, will help them during the current crisis.

The special delivery came at a time hospitals are in desperate need of more personal protection equipment.

“There’s backlog of supplies across the world that it helps us close the gap and prepare to meet whatever need that arrives at the hospital,” said Tim Self, Executive Director with the AnMed Health Foundation.

Michelin leaders said they’ve been trying to meet the demand across the globe.

“Our plan is to distribute 700,000 masks to both North America and Canada to the areas in which Michelin is present,” said Jonathan Wright, Michelin US2 Plant Manager.

“We’ve known from the start that it was extremely important that we were in the position to be able to do immediate masks to local healthcare providers, to local hospitals, and other local essential businesses,” Wright said.

These masks will go straight to the hospital’s medical center.



“So they can be put to work immediately by our healthcare workers, our patients, and their visitors,” Self said.

This donation will help healthcare heroes save more lives.



“Thank you on behalf of front-line healthcare worker that need this equipment so vitally so,” Self added.

Now AnMed Health leaders are anticipating the masks to last for at least three weeks.

The plant manager for Michelin US2 said, if there is a need beyond Thursday’s donation, they will consider making future donations.

