Tournament baseball league upset an Upstate City has delayed their start date

EASLEY, SC (WSPA)–Governor McMaster may have given the go ahead for youth sports to take the field, but not every Upstate City is willing to play ball.

The owner of All League Baseball said he has nearly 400 Upstate travel teams, and many of them would play at the JB Red Owens Complex. While many cities have allowed for tournaments to start up in June, he wants to know why Easley is holding out.

All League Baseball is preparing to step up to the plate in cities like Greenville and Spartanburg on June 15th, but Easley is balking at that date, and delaying tournaments by months more.



“I have a very very hard time still today, struggling with the fact that we’re not allowed to host tournaments there until August 1st,” said Dominick Ferraro, Owner of All League Baseball.

The league has more than 870 tournament travel teams on their registry from across the world. Many of those teams play in Easley, 34 weekends out of the year.



“Rec baseball, little league baseball, can start on a weekday on June 15th, and there’s no COVID 19 spread or any treatment guidelines for rec baseball? I struggle with their logic,” Ferraro said.



The City said that travel is part of the reason for their delay, as they want to protect residents from teams coming from cities heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“We don’t want to bring any more exposure than there already has been exposure to our citizens in Easley due to COVID 19,” said Chase Campbell, Public Information Officer for the City of Easley.



Now a petition with nearly 4,000 signatures asks the city to reconsider. Ferraro believes keeping the gates closed, could impact Easley’s economy. He also said his organization brings in roughly $14 million annually to the Upstate, and nearly $3 million to businesses in the City of Easley.

“This drives their business, their community, their revenue,” Ferraro said.

“With the tournaments, they do bring in a lot of visitors to Easley. They bring a lot of tourism, but at this time, we’re not really concerned about the money that it brings in. We’re concerned solely on our citizens and making sure we do not expose our citizens anymore,” Campbell said.

While recreational teams can start play very soon, tournament organizers feel like they’ve been treated unfairly.



“And from a sanity standpoint, these kids had school ripped from them, and other activities ripped away from them. It’s time to open back up!” Ferraro said.

“If other municipalities, other counties want to allow different things to participate in their jurisdiction they can, just right now, the City of Easley is just not comfortable with doing that,” Campbell added.

The City said between now and August, things could very well change as they continue to monitor COVID-19.