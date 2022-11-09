SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Tropical Storm Nicole is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to make landfall along the east coast of Florida late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.

Depending on its path, the Upstate and Western North Carolina will see cloud cover on Thursday and with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Rain and gusty wind are expected to intensify late Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

There will be pockets of heavy rain during the day, but the system should be on its way out Friday night.

Rain totals will be anywhere from an inch to two inches in the Upstate and two to three inches of rain in the mountains.