Trader Joe’s recalls potato salad, egg salad over listeria risk

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – Trader Joe’s egg salad and old fashioned potato salad have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The affected products have a “use by” date of Dec. 27, 2019. They have been removed from stores out of an abundance of caution, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Customers who’ve already purchased it are advised to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Symptoms of infection include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported.

