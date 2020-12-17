‘Tragic and senseless’: 1 officer killed, 1 injured in Concord shooting; gunman dead

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Concord, according to police.

According to Concord Police, the incident began as a car crash when officers found an abandoned car that had crashed into a guardrail.

Shortly after, a woman reported that a man had tried to take her vehicle near the Sonic on Gateway Lane off of Bruton Smith Blvd.

CPD officers responded and found a man matching the witnesses description in the Sonic parking lot. When they approached, police said the man pulled a gun and shot at two officers, striking both. One was killed and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two more CPD officers arrived on scene as the suspect entered an SUV that did not belong to him. More gunfire was exchanged and police say the suspect was killed.

“We’re gonna get through this. We’re a family,” said Concord Chief of Police Gary Gacek. “There is no playbook for this. This is tough for everyone involved.”

Concord Police identified the officer killed as 25-year-old Jason Shuping. He had been with the department for one-and-a-half years.

Officer Kaleb Robinson was the officer injured.

The suspect was also not identified, but police said he was a 29-year-old Charlotte resident and a convicted felon.

Three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, per department policy.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the agency in charge of the investigation.

The killing marks the second line-of-duty death in that last week near the Charlotte area.

FALLEN MOUNT HOLLY OFFICER TYLER HERNDON LAID TO REST TUESDAY

Last Friday, Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon was shot and killed last Friday confronting an armed, breaking and entering suspect.

Officer Herndon was laid to rest in a ceremony Tuesday.

