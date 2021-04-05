Tri-County Technical College freezes in-county tuition for 2021-2022

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) — Tri-County Technical College (TCTC) announced Monday they would freeze in-county tuition rates for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Monday’s announcement marked the second year in a row that TCTC has not raised its in-county tuition rates.

“Tri-County is committed to providing affordable, accessible, high-quality learning experiences,” said TCTC Commission Chair Al Young.

Last spring, TCTC disbursed more than $2 million in CARES Act funding and disbursed nearly $3 million this spring.

“Many of our students are struggling with the impacts of COVID-19. By not raising tuition, we can ease some of their financial obligations and help them remain on track academically and meet the goals they set prior to the pandemic,” said Young.

