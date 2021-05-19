Tribe Clinical Research celebrates International Clinical Trials Day

Thursday May 20 is International Clinical Trials Day and it’s celebrated in Greenville as the staff at Tribe Clinical Trials talks about the meaningful work they do and how you can participate.

Clinical trials help perfect the effectiveness of medicines and treatments for things like asthma, diabetes and most recently, the Covid19 vaccine. Jenn Lehman, CEO at Tribe Clinical Research said researchers and clinicians are in constant contact with patients via text, email and phone.

Cathleen Jeffers at Tribe said the patients they treat are in stage three of a treatment development which means they’ve already undergone intense scrutiny and animal testing.

All information is also communicated to the patients physician and if there are any issues to be treated, all doctors will be on the same page.

TO sign up for a clinical trial or learn more information visit tribeclinicalresearch.com