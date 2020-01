TSA: More than 60 guns confiscated at SC airports in 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, has released a report detailing the number of guns confiscated at airports across South Carolina.

According to the report, the TSA says it found more than 60 guns in carry-on luggage at airports statewide in 2019.

That is 53-percent more than the year before.

In every instance, these firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

The TSA says 18 guns were confiscated at Charleston International Airport in 2019. Nine were found in 2018 and 11 were found in 2017.

β€œThe increase in the number of firearm discoveries should serve as a wakeup call to travelers everywhere. There is an established protocol for flying with a firearm and it never includes bringing it to the security checkpoint,” said TSA Federal Security Director for South Carolina David McMahon. β€œAll travelers should double-check their belongings before coming to the airport to catch a flight and make sure there is nothing dangerous or prohibited in their carry-on luggage.”

2017 2018 2019 Charleston International Airport 11 9 18 Columbia Metropolitan Airport 9 8 10 Greenville Spartanburg International Airport 15 15 23 Florence Regional Airport 2 0 0 Myrtle Beach International Airport 7 9 12 South Carolina total: 44 41 63

The TSA says no firearms were discovered at Hilton Head Island Airport from 2017 – 2019.

Nationwide, TSA officers found 4,432 firearms in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints, averaging about 12 firearms per day and an increase of 5% from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

The top five airports across the country for firearm discoveries in 2019 were: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International with 323; Dallas/Fort Worth International with 217; Denver International with 140; Houston Intercontinental with 138 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 132.

Even with a concealed weapons permit, you cannot bring a gun on a plane.