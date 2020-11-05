Two Anderson Co. families hope a new billboard will crack 2015 quadruple homicide case

PENDLETON, SC (WSPA)–Two Anderson County families hope a new billboard in Pendleton, will help crack an unsolved quadruple murder case.

A billboard was installed in Pendleton on Wednesday. It shows the faces of four family members who were found dead inside their home five years ago. Now they hope the sign will be the key that will unlock many answers.

The new signage is posted high off of highway US-76, and also includes a massive plea.

“…Maybe they will see the billboard, and feel like they can reach out now,” said Tammy White, the grand-daughter and niece to the victims.

The billboard displays the faces of Barbara Scott, her son, Mike, his wife, Cathy, and her mother, Violet Taylor. All of them were found dead on Nov. 2, 2015.

“My grandmother was a woman of very few words. She was kind of on the shy side, but you could feel her love,” White said. “My aunt, she was very full of life. Her laugh was contagious,” she added.

White is the grand-daughter to Taylor. She said her family’s death was brutal. Investigators told 7-News, years ago, all four were shot to death, and that it appeared they were surprised by the attack and had no time to defend themselves.

“It’s been hard. We’ve had a hard time dealing with it. We get upset, and we get sad, but unfortunately, you can’t stay in those feelings all the time,” White said.

White said for years, both the Taylor and Scott families have been searching for answers. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are still working on this unsolved case.

“They have given us some information to give us hope, it’s just a matter of how much time it’ll take to get there,” White said.

Now the families hope the sign which reads “Do you know who murdered us? Don’t stay silent,” will bring them closure.

“I would just ask if anybody is out there who has any information, that they feel is vital to solving this case, please come forward,” White said.

They also hope it will grab peoples attention, even from miles away.

“Give us closure and justice for my grandmother, aunt, uncle, and his mother,” White added.

White said she speaks with the Sheriff at least once a month as they work to solve this case. Now they’re counting on you at home to help. If you have any information, you’re urged to call 1-888-crime-sc or call the Sheriff’s Office at 964-260-4405.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said they’re doing everything possible to bring those responsible to justice. They also said the case is still active, but there are no new updates.