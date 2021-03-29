Two arrested following seizure of 50+ grams of meth in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two people were arrested and charged following the seizure of more than 50 grams of meth in Laurens County on March 26.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Hwy 252 and Boyds Mill Pond Road for having an improperly displayed and expired tag leaving a home associated with drug activity.

The deputy said the passenger admitted to having drug paraphernalia during the traffic stop and 58 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the vehicle.

Christie Anne Simpson, of Ninety Six, was arrested without incident and charged with conspiracy, distribution of meth (third or subsequent offense) and trafficking in meth. While, William Woodard Hensley, of Ninety Six, was arrested and charged with uninsured motor vehicle and conspiracy.