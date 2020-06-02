Two candidates gear up for SC House of Representative district 10 race

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Next Tuesday, voters in South Carolina’s District 10 will choose between two Republican candidates for the House of Representative seat. The seat covers parts of Greenville, Pickens, and Anderson Counties.

The candidates spoke with 7-News about their platforms, and why they want you to elect them for the position.

“I signed up to serve our communities and that’s exactly what I’ve done,” said West Cox, Incumbent Candidate for the SC House of Representative, District 10.

Cox is a lawyer who said he wants the nearly 40,000 residents to reelect him, to continue the work he started.



“Roads is a big concern of course and infrastructure. Infrastructure goes beyond roads. Our sewer infrastructure, our water infrastructure that sort of thing,” Cox said.

His challenger, Mark Durham, spent many years in law enforcement at Clemson University.



“My benefit for this position, is I’m actually retired and this is going to be my full-time job,” said Durham, Candidate for SC House of Representatives, District 10.

Durham said he’s determined to be accessible to residents, to focus on public safety, second amendment rights, and the state of our roads.

“People are tired of you continuing to increase their taxes. That’s why they call it the State House. I want to run it like the house! When my money runs out at home, I don’t run across the street to get more money,” Durham said.

Summarily, Cox wants to continue work on a bill to increase the state’s reserve so we’re better prepared in the event of economic downtown.

“We’re required to save seven percent our revenues and put it in a reserve fund…sort of a rainy day fund. So one of the key pieces of legislation that I filed and worked on is to increase those reserves to 10% over the course of several years,” Cox said.

Cox also wants to continue to find funds to invest in Dolly Cooper Park, and will focus on decreasing court times for children in DSS custody. Durham said veterans and homelessness is also at the top of his list.

“I want to look at some programs to try to help our veterans. I want to look and see what we can do to slow down the rapid growth of the homeless that’s growing more and more everyday,” Durham said.

Each candidate might be on his individual track in this race, but both said they recognize the importance of fighting to restore unity and equality in the Upstate.



“We’ve got to continue to try and talk and breach the divide between these communities,” Cox said.

“Get a group together of all colors, of all race who have the main goal…uniting our community,” Durham added.