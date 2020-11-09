Two dead after shooting in Seneca, police say

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Seneca Sunday night, Seneca Police said.

According to Interim Police Chief Casey Bowling, a call came in around 7:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Tribble Street Sunday night.

Upon arrival they discovered two men that had suffered gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead on scene while the other died on the way to the hospital.

Bowling said this appears to be an isolated incident and they don’t believe there is an active threat to the public.

The Seneca Police Department and Oconee County Coroner’s Office are investigating.