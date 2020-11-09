Two dead after shooting in Seneca, police say

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Seneca Sunday night, Seneca Police said.

According to Interim Police Chief Casey Bowling, a call came in around 7:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Tribble Street Sunday night.

Upon arrival they discovered two men that had suffered gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead on scene while the other died on the way to the hospital.

Bowling said this appears to be an isolated incident and they don’t believe there is an active threat to the public.

The Seneca Police Department and Oconee County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories