Two Easley developments near completion; expect to enhance quality of life

EASLEY, SC (WSPA)–Construction on two major projects is ramping up in the City of Easley, after the pandemic slowed down progress. Now the “Silos District” will soon enhance the quality of life for many.

“The Silos”, that will be made up of restaurants and social spaces, was supposed to be finished last November. However, the pandemic and weather threw some curveballs, but construction is now in full swing.

“COVID 19 definitely threw us several monkey wrenches trying to develop this very large project. Shipping channels have been wrecked, supply chains, trying to get things we need. Of course lumber and electrical and cement, have all just elevated in pricing,” said Stacey Desrosiers, Owner of The Silos. “So it slowed us down a little bit, but frankly, kind of grateful for the slow down because had we opened during the height of the pandemic, as originally planned, I don’t know that we would’ve survived. So, I think that God had a way of kind of fixing our timing so that we would be more successful,” she said.

Since 2019, Stacey and David Desrosiers said they’ve been working to transform the historic property into a major attraction.

“So the plans for this project are, we will be moving our current restaurant, Inky’s over here, to what used to be the Dixie Milling Store. Into the Silos, is going Silos Brewing Company,” Desrosiers said.

“The cylinders themselves, you cannot use them for structural integrity reasons. However, in the center there’s a very large foyer that’s where the bar and the brewing room will be for Silos Brewing Company. And then down each hallway, in between the cylinders, there will be plenty of room for seating,” Desrosiers said.

In total, seven businesses will be at The Silos. The following are the businesses:

Inky’s Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteaks and Hoagies

Silos Brewing Company

Ninja Warrior Coffee

You Drive Me Glazy Donuts

Belladina’s Pizzeria

Indi-Go Authentic Indian Street Food

Pink Mama’s Ice Cream

Some of the restaurants will be housed in old train cars, and two of the businesses are brand new.

“In the train cars in the backyard, we will be having Belladina’s Pizzeria and then Indi-Go Authentic Indian Street Food, and finally, Pink Mama’s Ice Cream, as well as gathering spaces, and a stage for music and events,” Desrosiers said.

Desrosiers said on the train cars, an artist will re-graffiti them with old images of past businesses from Easley.

The development is what Easley City officials wanted, when they purchased the property awhile back.

“So the city purchased the property, and we sought out some developers and went through a couple options and we had a local group here that came to us and was very interested in redevelopmenting it,” said Stephen Steese, City of Easley Administrator.

“It’s a very historical part of the city. That’s one of the original mills of the city. The mill village and everything that ties with the history of the city. So one of our mission here is in the City of Easley, is to really take some of the old, and make it new again. And we want to preserve our history and see it transform to the future,” Steese said.

Right down the road from the Silos, the Old Woodside Mill is being converted to the Lofts at Easley Mill, which will have 128 apartments.

“And to see those two projects take place, are really exciting for the city. Really shows the priority of taking…preserving our history that we remember of the textile and agricultural, and seeing it transform to what we are today,” Steese said.

There will also be an expansion of the Doodle Trail, connecting the two new developments. People can easily walk or ride anywhere downtown or to The Silos from the trail.

“We’ve already done some of that, we’re working on trying to complete the rest of that,” Steese said.

The city and the developers said they are ready for the rebirth of the historic area.

“When people are excited about our project, its got to be the biggest compliment in the world and the biggest boost to know, that we are doing the right thing. That our hunch that Easley was craving a place for families and friends to hang out, that we were right about our hunch, so we’re so excited to finally get this open. We promise, we’re hurrying as best we can,” Desrosiers said.

The City of Easley said more than $30 million worth of investments, will be in the community from both The Silos project and the Lofts at Easley Mill.

Both projects are expected to be complete this Summer.