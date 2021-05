ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help following an armed robbery during the early hours of May 15.

Police said two men threatened a woman with a gun after she left the Cigar Bar at 81 Coxe Avenue. the men allegedly stole her purse and ran toward Church Street.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.