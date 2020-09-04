Two Oconee County men arrested on drug trafficking charges

Douglas Chad Bryson (L) and Ferrell Franklin Spivey (R) were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Oconee County early Friday morning (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two Oconee County men were arrested Friday morning on drug trafficking charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Ferrell Franklin Spivey and 41-year-old Douglas Chad Bryson were both arrested following a traffic stop just before 1 a.m.

Deputies said the traffic stop happened on Burns Mill Road and Crystal Falls Road near West Union and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of unspecified narcotics.

Spivey, who deputies said was driving the vehicle, and Bryson, due to where the drugs were discovered in the vehicle, were then placed under arrest. A third person inside the vehicle was released from the scene.

Spivey and Bryson are both charged with one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine. Spivey was also issued two traffic tickets, one for driving under suspension and for being a habitual traffic offender.