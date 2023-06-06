Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested two people in connection to the threatening phone calls made to the Islamic Center of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A juvenile and a 19-year-old have been charged in connection to threatening phone calls allegedly made to a local Mosque late last month.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers obtained a criminal summons from the Magistrate’s Office for communicating threats for the 19-year-old suspect. A juvenile arrest was completed for the other suspect. Both reside in the Spartanburg, S.C., area.

On May 24, police said was a report of a phone call made to the Islamic Center of Charlotte reportedly filled with cursing and anti-Islam statements. Those included: “I’ll blow you worse than 9/11” and “Is that one of your little goats you have there?”

After the initial investigation, officers identified the callers who admitted to the calls and apologized. The victim initially communicated they did not want to pursue charges.