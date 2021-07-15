Two women facing charges of stealing prescription drugs from nursing home residents, AG office says

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Two women are facing charges after the Attorney General’s Office said they’re accused of stealing prescription medications from people living at a nursing home.

According to a release, this week a Greenville County Grand Jury indicted 36-year-old Kelly Michelle Morgan and 24-year-old Bryanna Marie Govin on those charges.

The release adds that a multi-agency effort revealed that both defendants used their employment status at the Quillen Manor in Fountain Inn to get the controlled substances prescribed to the individuals under the defendants’ care.



The thefts are believed to have happened between October of 2019 and June of 2020.

Investigators believe Morgan also trafficked the controlled substances, neglected adults, and was practicing nursing without authorization.

7 News obtained records that show Morgan’s nursing license was first temporarily suspended back in September of 2017, reinstated in June of 2018, she received a public reprimandment in August 2019, and then her license was temporarily suspended again in July of 2020.

The ‘Appalachian Council of Governments’ is the organization that houses the ‘Area Agency on Aging,’ through the State’s Department on Aging. The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is a branch of the agency and advocates and protects the rights of vulnerable adults living in long term care facilities. The Ombudsman investigate complaints and mediate to solve problems on behalf of residents.

“So we go in, speak with your loved one if they are able to, or do any observation if they were unable to speak with us,” said Regional Long Term Care Ombudsman, Jessica Winters. “Then we may look at some documentation regarding the concern if there was any and talk with the facility staff about how we could resolve that concern.”

She said they also work to be proactive with families to educate them on their rights before a loved one enters a facility.

“That’s part of our job is to make sure the rights are being followed, that the facility is doing all they can to promote the resident’s rights, and to make sure that the resident’s know they have these rights,” said Winters.

7 News reached out to the Quillen Manor for comment, we did not hear back.

The SCMFCU will be prosecuting both cases under its patient abuse jurisdiction.