CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The U.S. Men’s National Team will compete in Charlotte this summer.

In July, Bank of America Stadium will host two games in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Hosted by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Associated Football, the Gold Cup is played in 15 stadiums across 14 cities in North America in June and July.

On Sunday, July 2, Bank of America Stadium will host two games, one between the United States Men’s National Team and Nicaragua and another featuring Honduras and Haiti.

Tickets for the games go on sale April 25, and will be available to watch on television on Fox Sports, Tubi, TUDN and ViX.

The full schedule for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup is available here.